Hyderabad Police Gets Cracking on Molestation Complaints, Arrests Culprits

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has taken swift action in three cases of crime against women in the city in last 24 hours.

Two men were given three days imprisonment by a local court for eve-teasing on December 31st night in Bapu Nagar in SR Nagar police limits.

According to police, two accused men Upender and Suresh passed lewd comments at girls standing on the road. The entire act was recorded in the CCTV camera which helped in nabbing the culprits.

In another incident, 'SHE' teams of the city police arrested two college students for allegedly stalking a college girl, after a complaint was filed by victim's father.

The accused men, Ahmed bin Ali and Mir Saifali Abedi,used to follow the girl on bike or car and harassed her to an extent that she even stopped going to college.

In third incident, two drunk men were arrested by Hayath Nagar police who allegedly tried to drag minor girl into their car as she was returning home from her school. After noticing the gruesome act, local residents alerted the police, and the girl was safely rescued. The accused Ramesh and Srikant have been booked under section 354 of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, Swati Lakra told CNN news 18, "We appeal people to come forward and file complaints. If victim is not ready to file complaint, police will register sou-moto case. The Hyderabad police is also requesting citizens to alert police in case they notice any eve-teaseing incident. The victims need not suffer in silence"