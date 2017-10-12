: The Hyderabad Police have registered a case against prominent Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah for allegedly hurting religious feelings through his book on the Arya Vysya community, an official said.A student belonging to a Scheduled Caste had earlier alleged that Ilaiah, through his book 'Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu' (Vysyas are social smugglers), not only targeted the Vysya community, but all Hindu communities and hurt the sentiments of Dalits and others, Malkajgiri Police Station Inspector Janaki Reddy said on Thursday.The 22-year-old complainant had approached a local court and based on its directions, the police yesterday registered the case against Ilaiah, he said.He said the case was registered under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.Protests and demonstrations were being held by Arya Vysya community from last month across Telangana against Ilaiah.The writer had last month filed a police complaint alleging that four people attacked his vehicle at Parkal in Warangal and tried to kill him.The alleged attack had sparked tension between Arya Vysyas and Dalits who came face to face. However, the police had then averted any escalation of the issue by dispersing the groups.The community is angry at Ilaiah over his book and are demanding apology from the writer, an official had earlier said.