Hyderabad University That Refused Rohith Vemula's Stipend Tops Govt's 'Digital Action Plan'

The Central University in Hyderabad which came under the lens of national media after 26-year-old Dalit scholar Rohit Vemula committed suicide in January 2016, in turn, highlighting the caste-based atrocities in educational institutions, has topped government's 'Digital Action Plan'.The Ministry of Human Resource Development had launched the Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyan to actively engage the youth, students of Higher Education institutions for encouraging all payers and payees to use a digitally enabled cashless economic system for transfer of funds. It was one of the tools, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a way to build a cashless economy.The report card on how the digital awareness and practice plan have unfolded in educational institutions is out now.News18.com has accessed the report card on the Digital Campuses Action Plan of the 377 universities. On the top of the list is Rohith Vemuala's Central University in Hyderabad. As of now, before the year closes, the number of digital transactions done from April to December has been 5 crore 51 thousand. And the number of universities which tried digital transactions in canteens is 105.It is quite a tragic irony that this is the same University that had reportedly stopped paying Vemula a fellowship of Rs 25,000(US$390) per month after he was found "raising issues under the banner of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA)" as part of institute's disciplinary inquiry.The HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar made appeals to the faculty and students in taking the lead. He wanted them to act as engines of this transformational shift from cash to cashless by “busting myths about complexity of digital transactions”.The students and faculty were expected to "educate their family members and people in their immediate surroundings and motivate them for digital transactions"; "NCC/NSS volunteers of an institute were expected to take up a major market and interact with shop owners, including vendors, and their associations with an objective of developing a cashless market focusing on each point of sale."The number of institutes responded: 32The ministry followed with the Vice Chancellors of Central Universities to compile the report on their digital transaction performance. 32 of the universities responded and 25 have been shortlisted by the ministry for the sound data submitted. Rohith Vemula’s University of Hyderabad, Telangana is so far the best in conducting the Digital Campuses Action Plan under the Vice Chancellor Professor Appa Rao Podile.The worst so far is Central University of Jharkhand under the Vice Chancellor Professor Nand Kumar Yadav ‘Indu’. Jharkhand is led by Raghubar Das as Chief Minister who belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party.) TThe number of them responded 116/151 respectivelyIn the State Public Universities 151 have been shortlisted for correct data – National Law University, Jodhpur in Rajasthan has given the best performance and Bangalore University in Bangalore has given the worst performance. Among the state private universities, 108 have been selected for the quality of data and Asoka University has given the best performance, while Sandeep University in Maharashtra has not been up to the mark.Out of the 48 Deemed Universities that have responded to the Ministry, 43 have been selected. Saveetha University, Chennai is topping the list while KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, Belgaum, Karnataka has been worst at it so far.Follow up action on the 9th July meeting with Vice ChancellorsDigital Campuses Action Plan 17X17