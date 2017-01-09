Hyderabad's SHE Team Makes Harasser Stand in Public With 'Stop Eve-teasing' Placard

Hyderabad: Special SHE team of Hyderabad police on Monday arrested 39-year-old Raheem for harassing a married woman. The accused was fined by the IV Special Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally, Hyderabad and even asked to create awareness by standing at traffic signal holding a placard that said "stop eve-teasing" to make him realise his mistake.

The victim, along with her husband, had approached SHE teams and filed a harassment complaint against the accused, who was a distant relative. According to police, the accused harassed the victim by repeatedly calling her from different numbers and moved around her house in her husband’s absence.

In another incident, for the first time in Telangana, Rachakonda police booked a person under Preventive Detention Act for his repeated offences against women.

Jawaharnagar Police detained 24-year-old rowdy-sheeter, Jeevan Sharma, who stalked innocent girls, threatened them with dire consequences and sent abusive text messages. He even forced a victim to marry against her will.

The Telangana police have been appealing to victims to approach police rather than suffer. The Telangana police are even registering sou-moto cases if the victim is not willing to file the complaint.