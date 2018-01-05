GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

I am Being Targeted by BJP, Sangh, Says Jignesh Mevani

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid on Thursday for their alleged provocative speeches during an event in Pune on December 31.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2018, 5:33 PM IST
File photo of Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani.
New Delhi: Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Friday denied making any inflammatory speech in Pune and said he was being targeted by the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

An FIR was filed against the Gujarat MLA and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid yesterday for their alleged provocative speeches during an event in Pune on December 31.

"Neither did I make any inflamatory speech nor did I take part in the bandh in Maharashtra.

"I am being targeted by the BJP and Sangh," Mevani told reporters at the Press Club of India here.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
