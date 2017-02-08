Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala has said she is ready to face any probe over the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, and hoped the state Governor would “uphold the Constitution” and invite her to be the next CM of Tamil Nadu.

Sitting down for her first interview after she was anointed by the party as the next Tamil Nadu chief minister last Sunday, Sasikala told News18 Senior Editor S Gunasekaran that she was still looking for an explanation why Governor Vidyasagar Rao has refused to give her an audience despite multiple requests.

"We tried to meet him, but was told the Governor is in Ooty. I hope the Governor protects the Constitution and upholds the dignity of law," she said.

Sasikala said she was pained at what she called the “politicisation of Amma’s death.”

"Amma Jayalalithaa knows who am I. So I don't need to answer anyone else," she said, in an obvious reference to the rebellion being mounted by O Panneerselvam, the caretaker chief minister who has now broken into his own.

Sasikala was unsparing in her attack on Panneerselvam and called him a “traitor”. “His act is a betrayal to Amma. His actions in the assembly was suspicious,” she said, adding that the Opposition DMK is now looking at Panneerselvam as one of their own.

Earlier, Panneerselvam had ordered a probe into what he said were “doubts” regarding the death of Jayalalithaa, which would be headed by a retired High Court judge. He had also accused Sasikala of not allowing him to meet the late CM when she was hospitalised for over 70 days.

“I am ready to face any inquiry on Jayalalithaa’s death. Jayalalithaa knows who I am and how I behaved with her. Even the doctors who treated her know how I had treated her. I don’t have any problem with an enquiry commission,” Sasikala told Network18.

"I am not even a bit worried about any probe. It is sad that Amma's death is being politicised. We called doctors from world over. All these news about her health is planted. There was no delay in taking Amma to hospital," she said.

Sasikala also rubbished Panneerselvam’s claim that he was threatened, and forced to resign as CM.

“There no truth in his claim that he was threatened by us. He proposed me to take over as General Secretary of the party. Somebody is behind this. I think all this is politically motivated,” she said

Sasikala was unanimously elected as the party’s CM nominee last Sunday but AIADMK is yet to get an invitation from Governor Vidyasagar Rao for swearing in. The delay in governor’s response has had tongues wagging on if the Centre is weighing in favour of Panneerselvam.

She refused to be drawn into that debate but expressed his displeasure at the delay. “We have faxed a letter to the Governor. We have sent a letter again to him to remind him about our request. They gave an acknowledgment, but that’s it,” Sasikala said.

Sasikala, however, hit out at the “role” being played by state opposition DMK in “instigating” Panneerselvam.

“DMK must behind Pannerselvam's recent activities,” she said in the interview, although DMK working president MK Stalin has vehemently denied his party had anything to do with it.

“DMK is not only our political Opposition, they are enemy party too. We want to serve the people like how Jayalalitha did. DMK did nothing for the people,” she said.

Sasikala’s elevation that looked like a given on Sunday after AIADMK legislative party unanimously “requested” her to take charge as the CM looked uncertain two days later as Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who is the Governor of Maharashtra and holds the additional charge of Tamil Nadu, hasn’t clarified when he will be returning to Chennai from Mumbai.

With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its verdict in the disproportionate assets case against Sasikala and others soon, political uncertainty is growing as opposition parties attacked the move to elevate her as chief minister and the AIADMK coming out in strong defence of her.