I Am The Football, Unfortunately No Referees, Says Vijay Mallya
File photo of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Business tycoon Vijay Mallya has rejected reports that he may have used his influence with the UPA-II government to secure bank loans - that it may have otherwise been denied - for his sinking Kingfisher Airline.
"I am shocked at CBI allegations. All false and misconceived to say the least what do a bunch of elite police know about business and economics?" Mallya tweeted.
"Media happily being used as the pitch, I am the football. Two fiercely competitive teams NDA versus UPA playing. Unfortunately no referees," his tweet reads.
Referring to Dayanidhi Maran's case, he tweeted, "CBI made such a great drama accusing the Maran's and putting them to great harm. What finally happened. Did truth prevail or CBI prevail?"
On Thursday, documents accessed by CNN-New18 suggested how a joint secretary in the finance ministry in UPA-II had aided the ailing Kingfisher Airlines to get loans from several banks that it may have otherwise been denied.
Letters and emails exchanged showed how Amitabh Verma – a senior bureaucrat (former) in the finance ministry - set up meetings for Mallya with the chairpersons of various banks and get access to information that might have helped it get loans.
Sources in the CBI said the agency is "looking into the larger conspiracy of this scam."
