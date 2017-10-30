I Don't Know How To Compare Bhopal and New York on Cleanliness, Says Bhopal Municipal Commissioner

: Notwithstanding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement that MP cities including Bhopal and Indore were better off in terms of cleanliness than New York, municipal commissioner Priyanka Das on Monday said without looking at specific parameters, it was impossible to compare Bhopal with a city like New York.Talking to, Das said "How can we compare two cities without any parameters?”He said Bhopal was an aspiring city trying to make a mark on global and Indian landscape. "It has every potential to be a global city," said Das, adding that she does not know how to compare it with New York. "I would just try to say that I don’t know how to compare."Das said the two cities are very different from each other. "So, I am helpless, I am not able to compare."On his return from weeklong trip to the US, CM Chouhan on Sunday not only backed his remarks that MP roads were better than those in US, he also claimed that Bhopal and Indore were cleaner than New York.Indore and Bhopal — the twin cities of Madhya Pradesh — had finished first and second respectively in Government of India's Swachhta Survey 2016.