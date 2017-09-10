I Have a Message from Wazir-e-Azam: Rajnath Singh on Day 2 of Kashmir Visit

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Anantnag on Sunday and paid respects to a policeman who was martyred in a terror attack in the south Kashmir town the previous day.Rajnath, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said: "It is unfortunate that people still don't understand the value of your (security forces’) martyrdom. It's not ordinary but supreme sacrifice.”Addressing personnel from J&K police at the Anantnag Police Lines, Rajnath said this was his fourth visit to the Valley, more than that of any of his predecessors."I am in Kashmir not just on my own, but with a message from my PM, the Wazir-e-Azam. We are all proud of you and are confident that you will succeed in your efforts to bring peace to Kashmir and make it a jannat once again."Rajnath Singh's visit comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech where he had said neither bullets nor abuse can solve the Kashmir problem.The Union Home Minister assured the security brass that issues like allowance parity are being actively considered and funds for more bullet proofs vehicles and jackets have been released.South Kashmir, where Anantnag is located, has seen more than 100 home grown terrorists in the past one year and has become the most terror attack prone area in recent times.On June 16, six police personnel, including SHO Feroz Ahmad, were killed in an attack in Achabal area. The slain SHO had requisitioned a bullet-proof vehicle in view of the danger posed by militants in south Kashmir, but was not provided one.During his visit, Rajnath Singh also announced that the Centre has allocated funds for the purchase of bullet-proof vehicles for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. “We have allocated funds for purchase of bullet-proof vehicles for Jammu and Kashmir police," Singh said.The Home Minister said he had come with an open mind and was willing to interact with anyone who wanted to help in resolving the problems facing Kashmir.Singh will interact with CRPF personnel in Anantnag and is scheduled to chair a security review meeting here later in the day.(With PTI inputs)