I Preyed on Children, Sexually Abused Them, Confesses Delhi Tailor

New Deli: In a shocking revelation, a middle aged tailor - who was arrested on Sunday in a case of molestation of two minor girls - has confessed that he has been been sexually abusing dozens of children, mostly girls for the last 12 years.

The accused, identified as Sunil Rastogi (38) was jailed for six months in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand in a similar case in 2006.

During interrogation it was revealed that Sunil, a tailor by profession, sexually assaulted minor girls mainly from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (West) and Uttarakhand.

"He used to target school going girls and so far we have found his involvement in 12 such cases. Further investigation is on," Omvir Bishnoi, DCP East said.

The accused paedophile we arrested is Sunil Rastogi,who is a tailor by profession. He is married with children:Omvir Bishnoi,DCP East #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4PBwV4b9eb — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Sunil was arrested from his hideout in Kondli Village by a team of officers from New Ashok Nagar police station in East Delhi.

Preliminary inquiry revealed he committed his first crime in 2004 for which he was beaten up by the local people in Mayur Vihar area for physically assaulting a neighbour's daughter.