I Resigned Much Before Govt Suspended me, Says BRD College Principal

: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday was still in denial over 63 deaths that allegedly occurred due to the shortage of oxygen supply, but it suspended the Principal of the BRD College, Gorakhpur.However, Mishra claimed that he had resigned on Saturday morning on "moral grounds", much before he was suspended by the Medical Education Minister.“Taking the moral responsibility for the deaths of children, I had already resigned. These children have died in my tenure. Hence, I consider it as my moral responsibility,” said Mishra.In a press briefing, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon announced that the Principal, Rajiv Mishra, had been suspended.Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said: “In the year 2014, the college had an average of 19 deaths per day. In 2015, it was 22 deaths per day, and in 2016, it was 19 deaths per day. This is because the patients come from not just Uttar Pradesh but from Nepal and Bihar as well.”Let me make it very clear, Children didn't die due to any disruption in the oxygen supply, the Minister said, adding that "for two hours, there was a shortage of emergency cylinders, during which manual procedure was carried out, and no death was reported during the manual procedure."Medical Education Minister said that first information about a low-pressure situation in the liquid oxygen supply was received on August 10 at 7:30 pm and gas cylinders were immediately pressed into service. "This continued normally till 11:30 pm. There was then a shortage of cylinder for two hours which was restored at 1.30 in the night soon after, through another batch of gas cylinders.”“Seven deaths took place between 7:30 pm and 10:05 pm on August 10 in the period when the oxygen wasn't cut off. The next death happened at 11:05 am on August 11. The supply, by then, had been put into place through gas cylinders in the night itself,” he added.