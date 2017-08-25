In 2009, I stayed at Baba Ram Rahim’s ashram for 13 days. I was working with a private channel back then and considered myself fortunate to have gone to Baba’s ‘gufa’ (cave), as not many have got that chance. Only few who seek get permission to enter it.Baba’s ashram is spread across 100 acres and in the middle of everything is a mirrored building called ‘Baba ki Gufa’. There was only one entry that I was able to see though there seemed to be multiple doors to get into the gufa. Finally I went till the first floor.There I found people, some in plain clothes and others in uniform wielding weapons, in a scene straight from the movies.Earlier, while on our way, we asked for the routes to go to this ashram. On hearing Baba’s name, one of the men we spoke to contacted people in the ashram. He was informing them about our visit. When I was taken there, I met the media spokesperson Pawan Insaan. I was introduced to Aditya Insaan, Baba’s right hand. He had served as surgeon in New Delhi.The splendor of the gufa was for me to see – there were shining curtains and sprawling sofas. His gufa had 209 women devotees called shishyas. They are selected by keeping special standards in mind. Only few can enter the place as it had a biometric system. These girls were dressed in white like sadhvis, their hair left open.These shishyas are supposed to take care of Baba – feed him, escort him and so on.At the time of his pravachan (sermon), there is a space reserved for them. They stand next to him while the karsevak men work.In his gufa, he has separate spaces for dressing up and for meeting people. He also has a hotline that connects him to other countries. Everything there is for his comfort. By the time we reached, he had already been briefed about us. As soon as he saw us, he wanted to come down to business.It was decided that every day he would give bytes to our channel and would be sent across through taped audios. He also gave sermons during the time, telling his followers to be good, devoted, kind, clean and stay away from drugs. There are usually 30,000 people present for a sermon. He would speak for only six minutes each time. Then his DJ would belt out songs and suddenly the stage would rise up and revolve.He had a Chandigarh designer to tailor his clothes. His clothes, all made of chiffon, were also stitched in Chandigarh.After the visit to gufa, I started getting some important treatment. I and the others with me were offered dry fruits, fruits and milk. There was good food available till 10:00 pm. We stayed in a guesthouse for NRI visitors which had a revolving restaurant. The only trouble we faced was how to kill time. There was no non-veg, no variety on TV. All we could watch on TV were his sermons.The asharm has two petrol pump. Not just that, they grow almost everything they eat – rice, pulses, vegetables and so on. They don’t have to go out anywhere to buy anything. Baba has a battery car for his comfort so he could travel within the premise. There is a huge washing machine that can wash 10 thousand clothes at one time. There is state-of-the-art surveillance system. There was also a control room among other things.