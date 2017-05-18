DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
I-T Dept Names and Shames Delhi Defaulters Owing Over Rs 10 Crore
New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Thursday published names of five entities owing over Rs 10 crore in taxes, as part of its strategy to name and shame big defaulters, PTI reported.
The department has begun this exercise of naming and shaming I-T defaulters since the last few years and had named at least 96 such entities which have huge tax liabilities on them and have either gone non-traceable or have shown no assets for recovery.
The latest list has names of five such alleged defaulters, based in Delhi, PTI reported.
A senior official told PTI that the public list, with details of the individual or entity like their PAN card number (in certain cases), last known address and assessment range and defaulted amount of tax, is also aimed to make aware the people at large so that they can inform the department in case they have some inputs against them.
"The entries in the list are specific to the tax arrears and assessment year mentioned. The tax defaulter's address, business, shareholding and management may have changed, the notice issued by the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (New Delhi) said.
The total taxes due by these five defaulters is Rs 10.27 crore, the notice said.
(With PTI inputs)
