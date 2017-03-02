'I Will Kill Alia Bhatt, If Not Paid Rs 50 Lakh': Extortionist to Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has received extortion calls of Rs 50 Lakhs from an unidentified person if he wants to save actress Alia Bhatt's life.

Bhatt immediately approached a senior crime branch officer in Mumbai and lodged a complaint on Wednesday.

"A bolt from the blue in the form of an extortion call & threat to my family was nipped in the bud by the MH & UP police in tandem. Gratitude! All of us is better than one of us!!," Bhatt tweeted.

The caller – reportedly tracked in Uttar Pradesh – threatened Bhatt with dire consequences and said, "If he fails to pay the amount he will kill his daughter Alia."

The call was made on February 26 and the caller shared his bank (in Lucknow) details to Bhatt and asked him to transfer the amount. The caller also sent threatening messages to Bhatt through WhatsApp.

It was learnt that the caller has been detained in Uttar Pradesh in a joint operation launched by the Mumbai and UP police. "We are trying to find out how he managed to get Bhatt's cell phone number," a police officer said.

Alia's - Badrinath Ki Dulhania - is set to release in theatres on March 10. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Karan Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

This is not for the first time when Bhatt faced similar threat calls in past. In September 7, 2007, his daughter Pooja Bhatt and brother Mukesh received threat calls from a person identifying himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari for having made the film Dhoka which tells the story of a police officer and his terrorist wife.

In January, 2013, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt received obscene and threatening calls from an unidentified guy.

In June 2006, underworld don Ravi Pujari's henchman opened fire at the Bhatt's office after failing to meet him.