I Will Not Let You Down, NIA DG-designate Tells Rajnath Singh

:The DG-designate of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Y C Modi on Tuesday assured home minister Rajnath Singh that he and the NIA "won't let the government down."Delivering the vote of thanks after the inauguration of NIA headquarters' new building, Modi addressed Singh, saying, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity. I will not let you down. I shall live up to your expectations."The Congress-led opposition has criticised NIA in the past for becoming a political tool in the hands of the current government.Congress leader Digvijay Singh had alleged that NIA's decision seeking discharge of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur in Malegaon case was to please the BJP-led central government. NIA has also been criticised for not appealing against the bail Swami Aseemanand was granted in Samjhega express blast case.But Home Minister Rajnath Singh was all praises for the agency and its current DG Sharad Kumar. He said the DG deserves appreciation for "making NIA the most credible agency." "No one can question the NIA investigation anymore. They have brought such credibility," Singh said.He also pointed out that NIA has 95% conviction rate. "In terror cases, it is not easy to find evidence. But through its scientific investigation, NIA has solved cases of terrorism and they deserve our praise for this," Singh said.Home Minister also pointed out that terror funding from the 'neighboring country' and circulation of high-quality fake currencies have all come down because of NIA investigations.Sharad Kumar is set to retire from the post of DG NIA after getting two unprecedented extensions. His successor Y C Modi, who as part of the SIT had exonerated then CM Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases, will take over as DG NIA next month.Modi, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, would assume charge as the DG of the NIA on October 30.Among the successes of the NIA include conviction of six persons by a Mumbai court for possessing and circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), conviction of 15 people, including former militants, elected representatives and government officials in two cases connected with terror- funding in Assam.A court also convicted three people for explosion at the Ajmer dargah in 2007. The case was probed by the NIA.