IAF Chief Dhanoa Leads 'Missing Man' Formation to Honour Kargil Martyrs
IAF chief BS Dhanoa was on a three-day visit to the station.(Video Grab)
New Delhi: Indian Air Force BS Dhanoa on Saturday flew a MiG-21, leading four aircraft in a 'Missing Man' formation flypast in honour of the servicemen killed during the Kargil conflict.
In a statement, the Indian Air Force said Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa led the formation at Air Force station in Bhisiana, "to honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of Kargil martyrs".
"The 'Missing Man' flypast is an aerial salute accorded to honour the fallen comrades-in-arms. The Arrow Formation of MiG-21 Bison, with a gap between two aircraft in the formation depicted the - Missing Man," the statement said.
Later, the IAF Chief laid a wreath at the Memorial to honour martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.
It is here, while commanding the 17 Squadron, he had flown the MiG-21 T-96 aircraft, currently the oldest fighter in the IAF inventory.
On this day in 1999, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, at that time a flight commanded of the 17 Squadron, was killed during the Kargil conflict.
His widow Alka Ahuja was also present on Saturday and the IAF Chief presented her a plaque of the 'Missing Man' formation.
(With IANS inputs)
