IAF Training Jet Crashes in Hyderabad, Pilot Unhurt

IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident after a Kiran aircraft, which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission, crashed on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
File photo of a Kiran training aircraft.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft on a routine mission crashed in Hyderabad on Thursday, Air Force sources said.

The trainee pilot escaped unhurt, they added. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the incident.

"Today morning, at around 11.45 am, a Kiran aircraft which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission crashed. The pilot, a trainee flight cadet, is safe," sources said in Delhi.
