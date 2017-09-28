IAF Training Jet Crashes in Hyderabad, Pilot Unhurt
IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident after a Kiran aircraft, which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission, crashed on Thursday.
File photo of a Kiran training aircraft.
Hyderabad/New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft on a routine mission crashed in Hyderabad on Thursday, Air Force sources said.
The trainee pilot escaped unhurt, they added. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the incident.
"Today morning, at around 11.45 am, a Kiran aircraft which got airborne from the Hakimpeth Air Force station in Hyderabad for a routine training mission crashed. The pilot, a trainee flight cadet, is safe," sources said in Delhi.
