IAF's Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter jet on Tuesday lost radar and radio contact 60km north of Tezpur in Assam. Two pilots are on-board the aircraft.

The Sukhoi was on routine training mission when it lost contact, sources said.

Earlier this month, another Sukhoi-30MKI of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, leaving three villagers injured.

However, both the pilots of the twin-engine aircraft ejected safely.

The government had, earlier this month, informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 22 fighter aircraft of IAF have crashed since 2013-14 and human error and technical defects were the main reasons for the accidents.

More details awaited...