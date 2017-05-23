X
IAF's Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
Image for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter jet on Tuesday lost radar and radio contact 60km north of Tezpur in Assam. Two pilots are on-board the aircraft.
The Sukhoi was on routine training mission when it lost contact, sources said.
Earlier this month, another Sukhoi-30MKI of the IAF crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district, leaving three villagers injured.
However, both the pilots of the twin-engine aircraft ejected safely.
The government had, earlier this month, informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 22 fighter aircraft of IAF have crashed since 2013-14 and human error and technical defects were the main reasons for the accidents.
More details awaited...
First Published: May 23, 2017, 2:49 PM IST