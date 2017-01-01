SP Singh Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer S P Singh was on Sunday appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Telangana government.

Singh, who is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in Panchayati Raj department, takes over the charge of office from K Pradeep Chandra, who retired from service on Saturday.

Chandra held the post for a brief tenure of just one month.

In another appointment, A K Khan, who retired as Director General, ACB, has been made an adviser for Telangana State Minority Welfare, an official release issued here said.

The government also appointed Industries Secretary Arvind Kumar as Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.