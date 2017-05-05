IAS Officer Writing Novel on Salem Denied Permission to Share Cell

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has declined permission to an IAS officer wishing to spend time with underworld don Abu Salem to write a novel based on the life of Salem and his said girlfriend Monica Bedi.

Niyaz Khan, the Additional Collector posted in Guna district, is writing a novel and wanted to share the cell with Salem to know the underworld don more intimately.

The IAS officer had applied for one month’s leave and permission to stay in Maharashtra’s Taloja jail where Salem is lodged ,but referring to rules and regulations, the General Administration Department turned down is request.

Having written four novels already, Khan is busy writing his fifth novel—‘Love Demands Blood’.

Both Abu Salem and Monica Bedi, who were said to be in a live-in relationship, were extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.

Later, Monica claimed that she has severed all ties with the don. Salem is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blasts.