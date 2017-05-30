IAS Trainee Drowns in Swimming Pool Trying to Save Colleague

New Delhi: A trainee IAS officer died after drowning in a swimming pool in Delhi’s Ber Sarai area in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, 30-year-old Ashish Dahiya, a Jammu & Kashmir cadre officer, died while trying to save a woman colleague from drowning.

An officer said police got a call that a person had drowned in the swimming pool of Foreign Service Institute in Ber Sarai. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Dahiya was attending a get-together with friends from the Indian Foreign Service and Indian Revenue Service,” Chinmoy Biswal, additional DCP South, told CNN-News18.

During the party, the guests decided to go for a swim in the pool inside the institute. Eyewitnesses said the woman slipped and fell into the pool. Many officers, including Dahiya, jumped into the pool to save her.

“The woman was pulled out safely, but it was noticed that Dahiya was missing. He was found floating in the water. He was pulled out and the station medical officer was called,” said Biswal.

Dahiya’s family, who live in Haryana’s Sonipat, has been informed about the incident. The body has been taken to AIIMS for post-mortem.