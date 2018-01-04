IB ACIO 2017 Tier-I Result – No Update, Tier-II Exam Scheduled for 7th Jan 2018
The Ministry of Home Affairs aimed to fill around 1300 vacancies via Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment 2017.
While IB ACIO Tier-2 exam is due on 7th January 2018 i.e. two days later, there is no official update on IB ACIO Tier-1 examination that was conducted on 15th October 2017 across the country.
The examination was soon surrounded with complaints pertaining to four questions, which were later quashed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). “...these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be shortlisted for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only,” the department had stated in the official statement.
The Ministry of Home Affairs aimed to fill around 1300 vacancies via Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) recruitment 2017. The selection process involves Tier-I exam, Tier-II exam and a personal Interview round to shortlist and select deserving candidates.
Generally, a candidate requires scoring minimum 33% marks to qualify the Tier-1 exam, however, this time, after 4 questions were declared null, the candidates’ scores will be based on rest of the 96 questions. Thereby, the minimum qualifying marks for Tier-I exam would be 31.6 out of 96.
Also, with no clarity on Tier-I results, the candidates who had appeared for the same are in a state of dilemma over their eligibility for Tier-II exams. So far, there’s no official notification on delayed results or for postponing the Tier-II examination. A few days back, MHA had removed the date of examination for Tier-II exam and it was widely speculated that a revised date will be shared. The website went down for a few days. However, it was working again and showed the IB ACIO Tier-II exam date same as before – 7th January 2018.
Candidates must keep a tab on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs to know their result for IB ACIO Tier-I exam - http://mha.nic.in/
