IBPS Clerk 2017 Exam Registration Begins From September 12

The official schedule for the popular IBPS Clerk 2017 Exam is out now and the registration starts September 12th onwards until October 3rd. The date for the preliminary exam is 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December and the mains exam is scheduled for 21st January 2018 with the final allotments to be done in April 2018.The registration process is simple. To register online you have to log on to the official website of IBPS http://www.ibps.in/cwe-clerical-cadre-6/ by entering in the requisite details. Once the form is filled, you will be redirected to an online payment gateway where you can pay the registration fees via net banking or credit/debit card.The amount of registration fees is Rs 100 for SC/ST and Rs 600 for others. Once the fee payment is done and application is submitted, a registration number and password will be received by you that you need to note down. The fee has to be paid online as there is no option of paying the fees via local bank branches. And also make sure you take 2 print outs of the online application.The exact number of vacancies amongst the public sector banks has not been revealed by IBPS as of now however it is expected that this year approximately 7884 vacancies are looking to be filled by this IBPS exam.To take the IBPS Clerical exam 2017, you must have attained the age of 20 years and shouldn't be above 28 years of age on the 1st September 2017 however a relaxation in the same for 5 years has been given for SC/ST and relaxation of 3 years for OBC candidates. Further, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline with a degree on or before 3rd October 2017 from a recognised university. The candidate should also be fluent in speaking, writing and reading the local language of the State where he/she is applying and also should have good knowledge of computer operations and must have a degree or certificate or a class 10th or 12th certificate in computers.The exam is conducted online entirely and is divided into 2 stages – written and interview.Written exam is further divided into 2 parts, 1st being the preliminary and 2nd being the mains exam. The preliminary examination consists of 100 questions and 100 marks with 60 minutes to attempt the same with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for a wrong answer in both prelims and mains exam.The candidates are checked on their knowledge of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability with 30, 35 and 35 questions in these sections respectively.The mains exam is for a total of 200 marks with 190 questions and 160 minutes to attempt the same. The exam is divided into 4 sections namely:. General/ Financial awareness with a total of 50 questions and 35minutes duration. General English with 40 questions and 35 minutes duration. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude with 50 questions and 45minutes duration. Quantitative Aptitude with 50 questions and 45minutes durationThere is a certain and specific time limit for each section in the mains exam that needs to be adhered to. Also in both preliminary and mains exam the candidate in order to reach the interview stage has to clear the section wise as well as the total cut off.