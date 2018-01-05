IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 Scores Released, Mains Exam on 21st January 2018
IBPS aims to fill 7883 vacancies in clerical cadre via CWE Clerk VII recruitment process.
IBPS had conducted the CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Examination 2017 last month on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December 2017.
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 Scores have been just published by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS aims to fill 7883 vacancies in clerical cadre via CWE Clerk VII recruitment process. IBPS had conducted the CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Examination 2017 last month on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the prelims exam can follow the instructions below and check their detailed scores now.
How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims 2017 Scores?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the first notification that reads,
“Click here to view Your Scores for Preliminary Exam of CRP for Clerical Cadre Phase VII (CRP Clerks-VII)”
Step 3 – It will take you to another page where you need to enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth and Captcha; and Submit
Step 4 – Preview your Scorecard and download the same
Step 5 – Take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpclk7sep17/ressdcl7a_jan18/login.php?appid=97c61c7cec63be1a18042ad76f170f1c
The score cards will be available on the above mentioned results page till 21st of January 2018, which happens to be the exam day for the IBPS Clerk Main Examination 2017. Candidates can also check the process for arriving at the scores of CRP for Clerical Cadre Phase VII on the below mentioned page:
http://www.ibps.in/common-recruitment-process-for-clerical-cadre-vii/
Candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam qualify for the IBPS Main Exam and must download their call letters from the official website once they are released next week. Their scores in Main examination will be considered while preparing the provisional list for the selection process, which is expected in April 2018.
Candidates will be required to go through biometric data verification before and after the Main examination and anyone found doubtful would not be allowed to appear for the exam.
