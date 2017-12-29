IBPS Clerks Result 2017 for CRP Clerks VII Preliminary Exam Declared, Mains on 21st January 2018
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) aims to fill 7,000 vacancies for clerical posts in the 19 participating banks.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2017 for Phase VII has been declared on Friday by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on it official website – ibps.in.
IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the CWE Clerks VII recruitment on 2nd, 3rd and 9th December 2017, earlier this month. IBPS aims to fill 7,000 vacancies for clerical posts in the 19 participating banks. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS CWE Clerks VII Preliminary exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
How to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, "Click here to view Result Status for Preliminary Exam of Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre Phase VII (CRP Clerks-VII)"
Step 3 – It will take you to a login page, where you need to enter your Registration number or Roll number and Password or Date of Birth, security code to login
Step 4 – Preview your result and download
Step 5 – Take a printout for further perusal
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpclk7sep17/resstdck7_dec17/login.php?appid=d1f39c6ebefbbb879ecb2cc6c53f47cc
The result will be available till 4th January 2018 on the above url. Candidates have cleared the preliminary round, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for 21st January 2018. Call letters for the same will be released shortly on the official website of IBPS.
The IBPS Clerks Main Examination will comprise 190 questions carrying 200 marks divided into four parts viz:
General/ Financial Awareness - 50 questions carrying 50 marks
General English - 40 questions carrying 40 marks
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude - 50 questions carrying 60 marks
Quantitative Aptitude - 50 questions carrying 50 marks
