IBPS Clerks Result 2017 for CRP Clerks VII Preliminary Exam Declared, Mains on 21st January 2018

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2017 for Phase VII has been declared on Friday by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on it official website – ibps.in.IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the CWE Clerks VII recruitment on 2nd, 3rd and 9th December 2017, earlier this month. IBPS aims to fill 7,000 vacancies for clerical posts in the 19 participating banks. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS CWE Clerks VII Preliminary exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now.– Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/– Click on the notification that reads, "Click here to view Result Status for Preliminary Exam of Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre Phase VII (CRP Clerks-VII)"– It will take you to a login page, where you need to enter your Registration number or Roll number and Password or Date of Birth, security code to login– Preview your result and download– Take a printout for further perusal- http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpclk7sep17/resstdck7_dec17/login.php?appid=d1f39c6ebefbbb879ecb2cc6c53f47ccThe result will be available till 4th January 2018 on the above url. Candidates have cleared the preliminary round, will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for 21st January 2018. Call letters for the same will be released shortly on the official website of IBPS.The IBPS Clerks Main Examination will comprise 190 questions carrying 200 marks divided into four parts viz:General/ Financial Awareness - 50 questions carrying 50 marksGeneral English - 40 questions carrying 40 marksReasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude - 50 questions carrying 60 marksQuantitative Aptitude - 50 questions carrying 50 marks