IBPS CRP RRB 2017 Scale I Officers Exam Result Declared at ibps.in. Check Your Grades
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – IBPS had announced 15000 job vacancies across various participating banks in its CRP-RRB Phase VI. The Common Recruitment Process is divided into two stages viz Preliminary exam and Mains Exam.
Candidates who had appeared for the Officers Scale I exams can check their result on www.ibps.in
IBPS RRB 2017 Exam result has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection –IBPS on its official website - ibps.in. IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for Scale-I officers on September 9th, 10th and 16th and the exam for Office Assistants (multipurpose) was conducted on September 17th, 23rd and 24th 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the Officers Scale I exams can follow the instructions given below and check their result.
How to check IBPS RRB 2017 Exam Result?
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the notification – ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I’
Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to login to your profile
Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – IBPS had announced 15000 job vacancies across various participating banks in its CRP-RRB Phase VI. The Common Recruitment Process is divided into two stages viz Preliminary exam and Mains Exam. The preliminary exam consists two sections namely Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Both the sections carry 40 Questions each and candidates are given 45 minutes to complete the test.
It is notable that candidates who clear the Prelims exam will be eligible to give IBPS CRP RRB Phase VI Mains Exam 2017 which will be followed by a written test and an interview to reach the final selection list of the candidates.
