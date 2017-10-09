GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IBPS CRP-RRBs Office Assistant Prelims Result 2017 declared at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – IBPS had announced 15000 job vacancies across various participating banks in its CRP-RRB Phase VI out of which 8,298 posts are for office assistants.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2017, 6:53 PM IST
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Preliminary Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in/. IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for the appointment of Office Assistants on September 17th, September 23rd and 24th2017.

Candidates who had appeared for the Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts in IBPS CRP-RRBs Phase VI Preliminary exams can view their result following the instructions below.

How to Check IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2017?

Step 1: Visit the Official Website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification – ‘‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP-RRBs VI Office Assistants (Multipurpose)”

Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to login to your profile

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the IBPS Office Assistant preliminary exam are now eligible to appear in IBPS CRP RRB Main Exam for which candidates have to clear a written test followed by an interview to reach the final selection list for recruitment.

Along with Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts, IBPS had also invited applications for Scale-I officers for which the prelims were conducted on September 9th, 10th and 16th 2017. The result of same was declared last week by IBPS.
