IBPS CRP-RRBs VI Office Assistants (Multipurpose) Recruitment 2017 - Call Letter for Preliminary Exam Released on ibps.in
IBPS will conduct the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) phase VI for the appointment of Office Assistants on September 17th, September 23rd and 24th.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.ibps.in/
The IBPS CRP-RRBs VI Office Assistants (Multipurpose) Preliminary Exam Call Letter has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
Candidates who had registered to apply for the Office Assistants posts in IBPS CRP-RRBs Phase VI can download their admit cards before their exam date by following the instructions below.
How to Download IBPS Office Assistant Call Letter 2017?
Step 1: Visit the Official Website – ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the first notification on the homepage that reads “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VI Office Assistants (Multipurpose)”
Direct Link: http://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-vi/
Step 3: Again click on the first notification that reads “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs VI Office Assistants (Multipurpose)”
Step 4: Enter your Registration Number / Roll Number, Enter Password, Enter Captcha and Login
Step 5: Download your Call Letter and take a Print out to carry to the exam centre on the exam day.
The admit cards will be available on the official website till September 24th 2017. The candidates are required to carry their original photo id cards alongwith its photocopy to the exam centre. The Call letter will need to be surrendered alongwith the photocopy of photo id at the time of examination.
The candidates can read the detailed notification here:
http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/RRB_CWE_OA_Eng.pdf
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had announced 15000 job vacancies across various participating banks in its CRP-RRB Phase VI. Out these 8298 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistants. IBPS will conduct two phases in this selection process viz Preliminary Exam and Mains.
