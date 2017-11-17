IBPS CWE Clerk VII Prelims 2017 Call Letter Published; Download Now, Exam in Dec 2017
IBPS CWE Clerk Exam Call Letter 2017 Published, IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam, Clerk Recruitment, IBPS CWE Clerk Exam admit cards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had issued a recruitment notification in September, earlier this year to fill 7884 vacancies of clerical cadre in 19 participating banks.
IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam Call Letters have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS is scheduled to organise the Prelims Exam for the Recruitment of Clerks on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December next month. The call letters will be available on the official website till the last day of exam i.e. 10th December 2017. However, candidates must download their admit cards in advance to report and get rectified issues (if any).
Candidates who had registered for the IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam 2017 may follow the instructions below and download their admit card today.
How to Download IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Call Letter 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
'Click here to Download your Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter for Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VII (CRP Clerks–VII)'
Step 3 – Select Language, enter Registration/Roll Number, Password/DOB and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a print out for further reference
About IBPS CWE Clerk VII Recruitment 2017
IBPS had issued a recruitment notification in September, earlier this year to fill 7884 vacancies of clerical cadre in 19 participating banks. Candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains.
Meanwhile, IBPS had also organized the Pre-Exam training for candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities across various training centers in the country. The Pre-Exam training had begun on 13th November 2017 and will conclude tomorrow i.e. 18th November 2017.
IBPS is scheduled to organise the Prelims Exam for the Recruitment of Clerks on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December next month. The call letters will be available on the official website till the last day of exam i.e. 10th December 2017. However, candidates must download their admit cards in advance to report and get rectified issues (if any).
Candidates who had registered for the IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam 2017 may follow the instructions below and download their admit card today.
How to Download IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Call Letter 2017
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
'Click here to Download your Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter for Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VII (CRP Clerks–VII)'
Step 3 – Select Language, enter Registration/Roll Number, Password/DOB and Login
Step 4 – Download your Call Letter and take a print out for further reference
About IBPS CWE Clerk VII Recruitment 2017
IBPS had issued a recruitment notification in September, earlier this year to fill 7884 vacancies of clerical cadre in 19 participating banks. Candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains.
Meanwhile, IBPS had also organized the Pre-Exam training for candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities across various training centers in the country. The Pre-Exam training had begun on 13th November 2017 and will conclude tomorrow i.e. 18th November 2017.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Protests Against Padmavati Rage at Chittorgarh Fort, Shots Fired in Air
- Tesla Semi Electric Truck Unveiled, Gets Electric Range of 800 Km
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Designer Duo Gauri-Nainika's Debut Shoe Range Is The Ultimate Party Footwear You Were Looking For
- Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional