IBPS CWE Clerk VII Prelims 2017 Call Letter Published; Download Now, Exam in Dec 2017

IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam Call Letters have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.IBPS is scheduled to organise the Prelims Exam for the Recruitment of Clerks on 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th December next month. The call letters will be available on the official website till the last day of exam i.e. 10th December 2017. However, candidates must download their admit cards in advance to report and get rectified issues (if any).Candidates who had registered for the IBPS CWE Clerk VII Preliminary Exam 2017 may follow the instructions below and download their admit card today.– Visit the official website - ibps.in– Click on the notification that reads,'Click here to Download your Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter for Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre VII (CRP Clerks–VII)'– Select Language, enter Registration/Roll Number, Password/DOB and Login– Download your Call Letter and take a print out for further referenceIBPS had issued a recruitment notification in September, earlier this year to fill 7884 vacancies of clerical cadre in 19 participating banks. Candidates who will clear the Prelims exam will be eligible for the Mains.Meanwhile, IBPS had also organized the Pre-Exam training for candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, Minority Communities, Ex-Servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities across various training centers in the country. The Pre-Exam training had begun on 13th November 2017 and will conclude tomorrow i.e. 18th November 2017.