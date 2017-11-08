IBPS CWE PO/MT VII Preliminary Exam Scores Released at ibps.in; Mains Exam on November 26
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th October 2017 across India and had declared the results’ status last week.
IBPS CWE PO/MT VII Preliminary Exam Result Scores have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
The institution had conducted the Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th October 2017 across India and had declared the results’ status last week on 1st November 2017. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam can now check their detailed scores by following the instructions given below:
How to Check IBPS CWE PO/MT VII Preliminary Exam Result Scores?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification floating on the homepage or ‘CWE PO/MT’ at the left side of the homepage
Step 3 – It will take you to http://www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/, click on,
‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees VII’
Step 4 – Click on,
‘Click Here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII (CWE PO/MT-VII)
Step 5 – Enter your Registration/Roll Number and Password/DOB to login to your profile and check your scores.
Step 6 – Download your scores and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/res7sdpa_nov17/login.php?appid=ed17d7f6f169f6b9596680c40136823b
Candidates can download or check their result till 26th November 2017. Candidates can also check how IBPS arrived at the final scores by clicking on the url from http://www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/ that reads ‘Click Here to View Process for Arriving at Scores for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII.
Next Steps:
Candidates who have successfully cleared the IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Examination are now eligible for the Main exam that is scheduled to be held on 26th November 2017. Call letters for the same are expected shortly on the official website of IBPS.
The result of Main exam will be declared in December 2017 and candidates who qualify the Mains will be selected for Interviews that are tentatively scheduled for January/February next year. The final candidates will get provisional allotment in April 2018.
