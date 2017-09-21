IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Admit Card/Call Letter Published at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will recruit 3567 Probationary Officers / Management Trainees under the Common Recruitment Process for various public sector banks and participating organizations.
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card / Call Letter 2017 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be conducting the Online Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees in Participating Organizations (CWE PO/MT-VII) on October 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th next month and candidates who had registered for the same can now download their IBPS PO Admit Card by following the instructions given below:
How to Download IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Admit Card/Call Letter?
Step 1: Visit the Official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to Download Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter for Common Recruitment Process for PO/MT VII’ notification
Step 3: It will take you to another page - www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/
Step 4: Click on 'Click here to Download Preliminary Online Exam Call Letter for Common Recruitment Process for PO/MT VII'
Step 5: Enter your login credentials to log in to your profile
Step 6: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out of the same
Candidates need to carry the Common Recruitment Process IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card on the exam day along with their Aadhaar Card as an identity proof as they would need to furnish it at the time of entering the examination hall.
1. Online Preliminary Examination
2. Main Written Examination
3. Personal Interview
IBPS is expected to declare the results of the first stage i.e. Online Preliminary exam in October 2017 itself and the candidates who clear it will be eligible to appear for Main Written Examination on 26th November 2017.
The results for the same are expected in December 2017 and based on stage 2, candidates will be called for stage-3 i.e. Personal Interview in the months of January and February 2018.
Candidates who clear this round will be intimated via a provisional allotment list which is expected to be declared by the authorities in April 2018.
