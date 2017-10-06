IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Tomorrow: Dos & Don'ts

IBPS PO Prelims 2017 will be organised tomorrow i.e. October 7, 2017 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at various test centers across India. IBPS aims to fill 3567 vacancies with IBPS Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Exams 2017. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO Preliminary exams must check the following points to ensure there are no last minute hassles before the exam.IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card is the first and foremost thing that you need to carry to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without furnishing the admit card.Once you’ve downloaded your admit card, you are supposed to only put your left thumb impression on the space given. Do not sign the admit card before the exam as IBPS has clearly mentioned that candidates need to sign the admit card in front of the invigilator at the examination center only. Therefore, if you have mistakenly signed the admit card already, please take a fresh print out and put just your left thumb impression.All candidates are required to carry their original identity proof along with a photocopy of the same. Prefer to carry your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voters ID card. You must also mention your IBPS PO Prelims roll number and registration number along with your name on the photocopy.You must staple the photocopy of your photo id proof and admit card as that needs to be handed over to the invigilator at the examination center.Make sure you reach the exam center well in advance before the exam time. No excuse what so ever will be entertained once the examination time starts.Do not carry anything except a ball point pen, pencil and eraser. Any textual material (printed or written), papers, geometry/pencil box, pouch will not be allowed.Candidates are advised not to carry any shades, hand bag, belt, cap, wrist watch or any jewelry item that can attract disqualification considering cheating. Water bottles and eatables are also not allowed to be taken inside the examination center. Also, carrying calculators, scale, writing pad, pen drive, log table, electronic pen/scanner, mobile phone, blue tooth, earphone, microphone, pager or health band is strictly prohibited and you would have to leave these things outside the examination hall.