IBPS PO Result 2017: Link Live, Result Status to be Announced Later this Evening

Candidates who will clear this stage will move to the next level and will be eligible to appear for IBPS Main PO Exam which is scheduled for November 26th 2017, this month.

Updated:November 1, 2017, 4:46 PM IST
Candidates who had appeared for the CWE PO/MT-VII - Recruitment Of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees - Online Preliminary Exam can keep a tab on the website to check their result status once its live.
The IBPS CWE PO/MT Preliminary Exam 2017 Result status will be live this evening as per an official statement made by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in. IBPS has made the IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result page live, but it notifies that, “STATUS DISPLAY WILL START BY LATE EVENING TODAY”. IBPS had conducted the CWE PO/MT Preliminary

Exam earlier last month on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th October 2017 across India. Candidates who had appeared for the CWE PO/MT-VII - Recruitment Of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees - Online Preliminary Exam can keep a tab on the website and follow the instructions below to check their result status once its live in the evening:

How to Check IBPS CWE PO/MT Preliminary Exam Result Status?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2 – Click on the following notification floating on the homepage:
‘Click here to view Your Result Status of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP PO/MT VII’

Step 3 – It will take you to http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/ressdp7a_oct17/downloadstart.php

Step 4 – Check the result

Step 5 – Download and take a print out for future reference

The IBPS PO Prelims 2017 Exam result status is awaited by thousands of candidates who had appeared in the exam. Candidates who will clear this stage will move to the next level and will be eligible to appear for IBPS Main PO Exam which is scheduled for November 26th 2017, this month.

IBPS was expected to release the result status yesterday i.e. October 31st 2017. After a one-day delay, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally made the page live and the result status also will hopefully be updated by 7 or 8PM in the evening.
