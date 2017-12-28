IBPS PO/MT 2017 Main Results declared at ibps.in; Check Now
The IBPS Mains Exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) was held across the country on 26th November 2017, last month.
IBPS PO Main Exam Result 2017 has been declared today by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - IBPS on its official website - ibps.in.
IBPS aims to fill 3562 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees via this recruitment drive. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions given below and check the status of their result now:
How to check IBPS PO Main Exam Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that states,
“Click here to check Results Status of Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees Phase VII (CWE PO/MT - VII)
Step 3 – It will take you to the login page, where you need to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth, security code and Login to your profile
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/resstdp7a_dec17/login.php?appid=9d9bcd1593fc80063c1ab5a7a3c62d80
The results will be available on the above url till 3rd January 2018.
The IBPS Preliminary Examination for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) VII PO/MT 2017 was conducted on 7th 8th 14th and 15th October 2017 and the results of Prelims were declared in November 2017. Candidates who had cleared the Prelims exams were eligible to appear for the Mains exam held on 26th November 2017.
Candidates who have cleared the Mains Exam can expect the Call Letters for the final Interview round in the beginning of next month i.e. January 2018. The interviews are expected to be conducted in the months of January and February 2018 and the provisional allotment results are expected in the month of April 2018.
The IBPS Preliminary Examination for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) VII PO/MT 2017 was conducted on 7th 8th 14th and 15th October 2017 and the results of Prelims were declared in November 2017. Candidates who had cleared the Prelims exams were eligible to appear for the Mains exam held on 26th November 2017.
Candidates who have cleared the Mains Exam can expect the Call Letters for the final Interview round in the beginning of next month i.e. January 2018. The interviews are expected to be conducted in the months of January and February 2018 and the provisional allotment results are expected in the month of April 2018.
