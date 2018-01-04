IBPS PO/MT VII 2017 Scores Released at ibps.in; Download Now!
IBPS had conducted the Main examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) on 26th November 2018 and the results for the same were declared in December 2017.
The scores will be available on the official results page for one month i.e. till 4th February 2018.
IBPS PO/MT VII 2017 Scores have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS had conducted the Main examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees (PO/MT) on 26th November 2018 and the results for the same were declared in December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now download their scorecards by following the instructions given below:
How to Download IBPS PO/MT VII 2017 Scores?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://ibps.in/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads,
“Click here to view your scores of Online Main Examination for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII (CWE PO/MT-VII)”
Step 3 – It will take you to another page where you need to enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth and Captcha; and Submit
Step 4 – Preview your Scorecard and download the same
Step 5 – Take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/ressd7poma_jan18/login.php?appid=28aa9dc2fe7c5a0a8e2cd235b2e16be5
The scores will be available on the official results page for one month i.e. till 4th February 2018. Candidates can also check the criteria for arriving at scores as used by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) from the notification given at the below mentioned url:
http://www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/
Candidates who had qualified the Main Exam can download their call letters for the interviews scheduled for January/February 2018. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letters itself.
The provisional results are expected to be released by IPBS in the month of April 2018.
Candidates who had qualified the Main Exam can download their call letters for the interviews scheduled for January/February 2018. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letters itself.
The provisional results are expected to be released by IPBS in the month of April 2018.
