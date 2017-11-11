IBPS PO/MT VII Main Admit Card 2017 Released; Download Now, Exam on November 26
IBPS has scheduled to conduct the PO/MT Main Examination on November 26 for the Common Recruitment Process to recruit Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in phase VII for the participating banking and financial institutions.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.ibps.in/
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2017 CWE PO/MT – VII has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website – ibps.in.
IBPS has scheduled to conduct the PO/MT Main Examination on 26th November 2017 for the Common Recruitment Process to recruit Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in phase VII for the participating banking and financial institutions across the country.
IBPS had declared the results of the Preliminary exam on 3rd November earlier this month and candidates who are eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Main Exam 2017 (CWE-PO/MT-VII) can follow the instructions below to download their call letter:
How to Download IBPS PO Main Call Letter 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – ibps.in
Step 2 – Either click on the notification for the call letter or on the left side of the homepage, click on CWE PO/MT
Step 3 – Click on ‘Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers / Management Trainees VII’
Step 4 – It will take you to http://www.ibps.in/cwe-po-mt-vii/, click on the notification,
‘Click here to Download Your Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII (CWE PO/MT – VII)’
Step 5 – It will take you to a login page, where you need to enter your Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth and Login
Step 6 – Download your Call Letter and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpoviijul17/clomea_nov17/login.php?appid=d7c41ca1c90995910e6616e289bffba5
The call letter will be available on the IBPS website till the exam day i.e. 26th November 2017, however candidates must download their admit card few days before the exam date and report any discrepancy to IBPS to avoid last minute hassle.
