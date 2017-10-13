IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Scores Released at ibps.in
IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for Scale-I officers last month on September 9th, 10th and 16th across various test centres in India and had declared the result status on October 6, 2017.
Image for representation only.
IBPS CRP RRB 2017 Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam scores have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for Scale-I officers last month on September 9th, 10th and 16th across various test centres in India and had declared the result status on October 6, 2017.
Candidates who had cleared the Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam can check their detailed scores by following the instructions given below.
How to check IBPS CRP RRB 2017 Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam Scores
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the following notification at the homepage:
'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I'
Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to again click on:
'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I'
Step 4: Login to your profile with your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth
Step 4: Download your result scores and take a print out for further reference.
IBPS intends to fill 5023 vacancies for Scale I officers in various regional rural banks across India. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be called for the Mains exam. The eligible candidates will receive a call letter which will include the examination venue and other details. Candidates who have qualified for the CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I Mains exam can watch this video to know the complete process:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk7LxIiWLBk
IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for Scale-I officers last month on September 9th, 10th and 16th across various test centres in India and had declared the result status on October 6, 2017.
Candidates who had cleared the Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam can check their detailed scores by following the instructions given below.
How to check IBPS CRP RRB 2017 Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam Scores
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the following notification at the homepage:
'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I'
Step 3: It will take you to another page, where you need to again click on:
'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I'
Step 4: Login to your profile with your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth
Step 4: Download your result scores and take a print out for further reference.
IBPS intends to fill 5023 vacancies for Scale I officers in various regional rural banks across India. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be called for the Mains exam. The eligible candidates will receive a call letter which will include the examination venue and other details. Candidates who have qualified for the CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I Mains exam can watch this video to know the complete process:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk7LxIiWLBk
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants 44-20 Puneri Paltan
- Padmavati: 200 Craftsmen, 600 Days to Create Deepika Padukone's Jewellery
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: England vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer