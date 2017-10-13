IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Prelims Scores Released at ibps.in

IBPS CRP RRB 2017 Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam scores have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.IBPS had conducted the Preliminary Exam for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Phase VI for Scale-I officers last month on September 9th, 10th and 16th across various test centres in India and had declared the result status on October 6, 2017.Candidates who had cleared the Scale I Officers Preliminary Exam can check their detailed scores by following the instructions given below.: Visit the official website - ibps.in: Click on the following notification at the homepage:'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I': It will take you to another page, where you need to again click on:'Click here to View Your Scores of Preliminary Online Examination for CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I': Login to your profile with your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth: Download your result scores and take a print out for further reference.IBPS intends to fill 5023 vacancies for Scale I officers in various regional rural banks across India. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will now be called for the Mains exam. The eligible candidates will receive a call letter which will include the examination venue and other details. Candidates who have qualified for the CRP RRB VI – Officers Scale I Mains exam can watch this video to know the complete process:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk7LxIiWLBk