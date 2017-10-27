IBPS Specialist Officer Exam 2018 Notification Published on ibps.in, Registration Begins Nov 7
As per the notification, the registration for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will commence next month in the online mode only.
IBPS Specialist Officer Exam 2018 official notification has been released for 1315 vacancies by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website - ibps.in.
As per the notification, the registration for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) will commence next month in the online mode only. There are 20 banks participating in this schedule of IBPS SO 2018 Common Recruitment Process. Candidates eligible and interested will be able to apply for the IBPS Specialist Officer Exam 2018 from November 7th 2017 to November 27th 2017.
Exam Schedule
As per the notice, the online examination for IBPS Specialist Officers Recruitment (CRP SPL-VII) is tentatively scheduled in the months of December 2017 and January 2018.
The tentative date for Online Preliminary Exam is 30th and 31st December 2017, the result of the same is expected in January 2018. The Online Main Exam is scheduled for 28th January 2018 and its result is expected in February 2018.
Call Letters & Interview
The call letters for IBPS Specialist Officer Exam 2018 will be released in February 2018 and the Interviews of the eligible candidates will be conducted in the same month. The provisional allotment of final candidates is expected in the month of April 2018.
CRP SPL-VII Post Details and Number of Posts
The recruitment process is spread into six different posts of Scale I Officers viz:
1. IT Officer: 120 posts
2. Agricultural Field Officer: 875 posts
3. Rajbhasha Adhikari: 30 posts
4. Law Officer: 60 posts
5. HR/ Personnel Officer: 35 posts
6. Marketing Officer: 195 posts
Candidates can read the complete eligibility criteria and pay scale at the official notification given below:
http://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS_CRP_SPL_VII_Detail_Advt.pdf
