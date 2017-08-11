IBSAT 2017 to be Held From 21st to 24th December 2017, Registration Process Ends 12th December on ibsindia.org

IBSAT (ICFAI Business School Admission Test) is an online aptitude test by qualifying which you can get admission in MBA and PGPM programs at the ICFAI Business School in the year 2018. The exam will be held from 21st to 24th December this year. The registration for the same has already commenced on July 1 and will go on till 12th December. The registration can be done both online as well as offline. For registering online log on to the official website or click on the link given here - http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2017/registration/For the offline registration process candidates will have to obtain the application form from the select 50 IBS FTP Branches. Along with the form, IBS also helps the students in preparing for the online entrance exam by providing mock tests, however those will be available in the month of September.The candidates who have done their graduation from English Medium and have secured 50% marks are eligible to appear for IBSAT. Students who have not done their graduation from English medium need to submit their IELTS/NELT/TOEFL score by 31st May 2018.A student in the last semester of his Bachelor’s degree can also apply for IBSAT however such an applicant must get over with his exams before May 31, 2018 and until he submits all his/her mark sheets, his/her admission will be provisional.IBSAT 2017 will be held at 95 centers all over India. The candidates at the time of filling the application form must choose the exam centre carefully as once assigned, it cannot be changed. The exam is held in multiple sessions of 2 hours duration each.The exam has a total of 140 questions divided into 4 sections as follows:— Quantitative Aptitude – 30 questions— Reading Comprehension – 30 questions— Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation - 30 Questions— Verbal Ability - 50 QuestionsThe results of the exam will be declared on 2nd January 2018 and those applicants who qualify the exam will be called in for the next stage i.e. Group Discussion and Personal Interview.The ICFAI Business School also accepts the scores of NMAT, GMAT and CAT and those candidates who wish to take admission via these scores are not required to take the IBSAT exam but have to simply apply by January 31, 2018 and then they will be called for the GD/PI stage.Those candidates who qualify will be called to IBS, Hyderabad for the selection criteria in February 2018. While making the final list of selected candidates the selectors will not only give preference to the score and performance of the students at the GD/PI but will also consider the previous academic record of the candidate.