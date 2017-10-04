ICAI CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) December 2017 Registration process has been initiated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday on its official website - icaiexam.icai.org.The last date for online registration is November 1st 2017 with late fees and October 26th 2017 without late fees. However, only candidates who had registered with ICAI for Common Proficiency Test (CA-CPT) on or before June 30th 2017 can register online for the same by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - icaiexam.icai.org: Click on 'Register': Enter details viz name, date of birth, email address… and submit: Your login id and password will be generated: Login to your profile, enter further details, pay the fee online and complete the registration: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further referenceCandidates need to make the fee payment online via credit card or debit card, however the fee amount for ICAI CA CPT December 2017 depends on the location of the registrant viz:. Candidates living in India need to pay ₹1000 as registration fee. Candidates who will appear for CA CPT December 2017 exam in Kathmandu – Nepal need to pay ₹1700. Candidates who will appear at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat test centres need to pay US$300The ICAI CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) is scheduled for Sunday (December 17, 2017) at 191 cities across India along with test centres abroad at Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Muscat.The Test will be conducted in two sessions viz:. Fundamentals of Accounting and Mercantile Law – 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. General Economics and Quantitative Aptitude – 2 PM to 4 PMThe Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts Common Proficiency Test (CPT), Intermediate (Integrated Professional Competence – IPC) and Final Examination for Chartered Accountancy twice a year.CA CPT is conducted in the months of June and December every year and is the first step towards becoming a certified Chartered Accountant. Intermediate or IPC is held in May and November and candidates who clear this stage move to the next level i.e. CA Final Examination which is held in May and November bi-annually by ICAI.