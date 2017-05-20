DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
ICJ Can't Set Aside Jadhav's Sentence, Its Order Silent on Consular Access: Sartaj Aziz
File photo of adviser to Pakistan's Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Sartaj Aziz, the foreign affairs advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday said that the International Court of Justice's order in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case was silent on consular access to India.
Accusing Indian media of distorting ICJ's observations, Aziz said, "ICJ has just stayed the execution, but hasn't said anything on the consular access," adding that Pakistan will try again for a quick hearing in the case.
Aziz cleared the air on the remarks he had made before a Pakistani military court handed down a death penalty to the Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of "subversive activities".
“The dossier on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav contained mere statements. It did not have any conclusive evidence,” Aziz had told a full Senate chamber of Pakistan Parliament, according to Geo TV on December 7, 2016.
However, Aziz on Saturday retracted his statement, saying he never said that "evidence against Jadhav was not enough." "What I meant was the 'dossier' didn't have anything against Jadhav... a media channel quoted the dossier as evidence," he said.
The ICJ had denied Pakistan the permission to play the confessional video of Kulbhushan Jadhav during the hearing. However, the Pakistan Foreign Affairs advisor claimed that video was seen by the bench in the chamber.
