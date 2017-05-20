New Delhi: Sartaj Aziz, the foreign affairs advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday said that the International Court of Justice's order in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case was silent on consular access to India.

Accusing Indian media of distorting ICJ's observations, Aziz said, "ICJ has just stayed the execution, but hasn't said anything on the consular access," adding that Pakistan will try again for a quick hearing in the case.

Emphasising that Pakistan needed to strengthen its legal team, he said that they had just four-five days to prepare for the hearing, and the ICJ order was not a setback for Pakistan.

Aziz cleared the air on the remarks he had made before a Pakistani military court handed down a death penalty to the Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of "subversive activities".

“The dossier on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav contained mere statements. It did not have any conclusive evidence,” Aziz had told a full Senate chamber of Pakistan Parliament, according to Geo TV on December 7, 2016.

However, Aziz on Saturday retracted his statement, saying he never said that "evidence against Jadhav was not enough." "What I meant was the 'dossier' didn't have anything against Jadhav... a media channel quoted the dossier as evidence," he said.

On ICJ staying the execution of Kulbhsuhan Jadhav until proceedings were on at the international court, Aziz said that the ICJ cannot "set aside the sentence awarded to Jadhav, but will just oversee our procedure."

The ICJ had denied Pakistan the permission to play the confessional video of Kulbhushan Jadhav during the hearing. However, the Pakistan Foreign Affairs advisor claimed that video was seen by the bench in the chamber.