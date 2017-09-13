ICJ to Resume Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Capital Punishment Hearing Today

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday. While India will present its written submission before the court today, Pakistan is expected to submit its counter by December 13, 2017.Jadhav, a 47-year-old former Indian naval officer, is on death row in Pakistan after the country's military in a secret trial in April found him guilty of espionage and terrorism.India approached the ICJ challenging the capital punishment, which on 18 May asked Pakistan to put on hold the execution until it comes out with a final judgment on the case.It must be noted that India was compelled to approach the ICJ after Pakistan turned down its request to grant consular access over 16 times.Both India and Pakistan will make their submissions before the ICJ.Pakistan claims it arrested Jadhav in March last year from its restive Balochistan province. But India maintains Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.