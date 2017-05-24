ICSE and ISC Board Results 2017 Coming Soon on cisce.org: Check Your Grades Here

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 2017 results and ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 2017 results (for all the streams Science, Arts and Commerce) soon on its official website cisce.org.

The cisce.org website has issued a notification that it will notify forty-eight hours prior to the declaration of ICSE Class 10 results 2017 and ISC Class 12 results 2017 Examination Results, a notification regarding the same will be put up on the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)'s website www.cisce.org’.

The ICSE Class 10 results 2017 and ISC Class 12 results 2017 will also be available on examresults.net.

Here are the step one need to follow for checking the ICSE, ISC results:

Log on to official websitecisce.org or examresults.net.

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017.

- Enter your Roll No.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the result was announced on May 6, 2016. Around 1,68,591 students appeared for ICSE examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 98.64%. The pass percentage for boys who appeared for ICSE 10th Board exam 2016 was 97.03% while for girls, it was 99.13%.

According to a report in PTI, ICSE and ISC students will now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.

"Unlike the old practice when the candidates had to download the scanned image of the hard copy of marksheet, all they have to do now is to open an account with 'digilocker and give their mobile number and follow the steps thereafter," Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.