ICSE and ISC Board Results 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades at cisce.org

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 2017 results for all the streams and the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 2017 results were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday.

Kolkata student Ananya Maity emerged the topper in Class 12 with 99.5 percent, PTI reported.

Pune's Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru's Ashwin Rao jointly topped ICSE Class 10 exams with 99.4% each, PTI reported.

The results are available on the official website cisce.org.

The ICSE Class 10 results 2017 and ISC Class 12 results 2017 are also available on examresults.net.

Here are the step one need to follow for checking the ICSE, ISC results:

- Log on to the website cisce.org or examresults.net.

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017.

- Enter your Roll No.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 2017 results or Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 2017 results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Last year, the result was announced on May 6, 2016. Around 1,68,591 students appeared for ICSE examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 98.64%. The pass percentage for boys who appeared for ICSE 10th Board exam 2016 was 97.03% while for girls, it was 99.13%.

According to a report in PTI, ICSE and ISC students will now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.

"Unlike the old practice when the candidates had to download the scanned image of the hard copy of marksheet, all they have to do now is to open an account with 'digilocker and give their mobile number and follow the steps thereafter," Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.