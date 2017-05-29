ICSE and ISC Results 2017 in Numbers

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination declared the results for ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) on Monday.

There were 2106 schools under ICSE and 988 under ISC. While 175,299 candidates appeared for ICSE, 73,633 appeared for ISC. The pass percentage for ICSE was 98.53%, and for ISC it was 96.47%.

Girls have done better than boys in both classes. Pass percentage of girls in ICSE was 99.03%, compared with boys’ 98.13%. In ISC, 97.73% girls cleared the exam, compared with 95.39% for boys.

In another trend similar to CBSE, southern region has done the best, followed by the western region. The pass percentage for the southern region was 98.97%.

The most heartening news is that 83 out of 915 ICSE candidates with learning difficulty scored above 90%. Similarly, 8 out of 34 visually challenged students obtained over 90%.

In ISC, 9 out of 168 candidates with learning difficulty obtained over 90%. Among the visually challenged, 2 out of 14 students obtained 90% or above.