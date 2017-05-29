ICSE Class 10 Result 2017 Out Today: 7 Things to Know

New Delhi: The results of the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 2017 examination will be declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) at 3pm on Monday. The results will be available on the official website cisce.org.

Here’s what you need to know about the examination and the result:

— This is for the first time that the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has offered DigiLocker facility to its affiliated schools to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

— DigiLocker refers to dedicated personal electronic space in a government owned public cloud storage, where individuals can keep their documents, files or certificates.

— The individual is also able to download or share them online with various stakeholders as and when required and the storage space is linked to the Aadhaar of the user. "The Council from now onwards in addition to providing hard copies of certificates to the candidates of ICSE and ISC examinations, shall also make available digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificates through DigiLocker," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CICSE.

— In another first, the CICSE has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

— Apart from the official websites, the ICSE Class 10 results 2017 and ISC Class 12 results 2017 will also be available on examresults.net.

— Students can also receive the results through SMS. To receive results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

— The result was announced on May 6 last year. The delay this year has been attributed to a delay in the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results due to a Delhi High Court notification on the moderation police. The CBSE Class 12 results were eventually declared on Sunday.

— Around 1,68,591 students appeared for ICSE examination last year. The overall pass percentage was 98.64%. The pass percentage for boys who appeared for ICSE 10th Board exam 2016 was 97.03% while for girls, it was 99.13%.