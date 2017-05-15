ICSE Class 10 Result 2017 to be Announced Today; Check Your Grades at cisce.org

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declared the results of the ICSE Class 10 on 15 May at 10:30am. The exams were conducted between 10 March, 2017-21 April, 2017.

More than 2 Lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

The ICSE class 10 Result 2017 will be available online at their official website cisce.org

Steps to check the ICSE Class 10 Result 2017:

- Log on to the official website, cisce.org

- Click on Results 2017 tab

- Click on ICSE 10th Class Results 2017.

- Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID and the Captcha.

- Click to submit

- Download the ICSE class 10 Result 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To get ICSE Class 10 Result 2017 on your Mobile SMS ICSE to 09248082883.

For academic year 2015-2016, the total pass percentage was 98.54 per cent while the pass percentage for boy was 97 percent and that of girls was 98 percent.