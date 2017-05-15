ICSE Class 10 Result 2017 Will Not be Announced Today

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it will not declare the results of the ICSE Class 10 on Monday.

The results were supposed to be declared at 10.30 in the morning. Officials said that the details of the next date will be notified soon.

"The results are not going to be announced today. The evaluation work is still very much on. We will announce the exact date of results on the council's website much in advance. We cannot give you the dates as of now. We are working on it. And once the evaluation work ends we will announce the result dates," CISCE chief executive and secretary, Gerry Arathoon told Hindustan Times.

The exams were conducted between 10 March, 2017-21 April, 2017.

More than 2 Lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

For academic year 2015-2016, the total pass percentage was 98.54 per cent while the pass percentage for boy was 97 percent and that of girls was 98 percent.