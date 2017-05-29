ICSE Class 10 Results Declared, Pune's Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru's Ashwin Rao Top

New Delhi: The Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results 2017 were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday and Pune student Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru's Ashwin Rao jointly topped with 99.4 pc each, PTI reported.

The results were available on the official website cisce.org. The ISC Class 12 results 2017 are also available on examresults.net.

The CISCE also declared the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations.

The CISCE, which conducts the exams, has introduced a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets. In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

The results were made available on the career portal of the council and its website, as well as through SMS. To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.