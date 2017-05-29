ICSE, ISC Exam Results to be Declared Today. 5 Things to Know

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 2017 results and ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 2017 results (for all the streams Science, Arts and Commerce) on May 29 at 3 PM.

1. The results will be available on the official website cisce.org.

- Click on the Results tab

- You will be redirected to another page

- Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017

- Enter your Roll No

- Click on Submit

- Download the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 result or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference

2. The results can also be viewed on the career portal of the council as well as through SMS.

3. To receive the ICSE or Indian School Certificate ISC results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

4. The Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

5. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.